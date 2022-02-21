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HUMANOIDS (ROBOTS), SERPENT & MARINE KINGDOM - LAST DAYS NEPHILIM
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2240 views • February 21, 2022
#PROPHECY #SUPERNATURAL #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: As a warning from God- We don’t live down here alone. It’s not only heavy hitters like fallen angels we have to watch for, it’s all the Nephilim (natural born) and hybridized nephilim we must also take into account. It's the wicked inventions of Satan that have been living here with us for DECADES, maybe even centuries- all of whom fall under verses like "serpents, scorpions, and all the power of the enemy." No one really knows the extent of what satan has created on this earth in all the time he's been around. Only God knows the extent of the devil's damage. So if God warns that we should watch so as not to be deceived- then we should- or we can be their prey or become part of the ancient Nephilim birth chain without even knowing it. Hear the words of the Lord.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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People on other continents- Asia, Africa, South America- wouldn't blink at anything I'm saying. They'd nod and colour in even more details from their cultures that I may not be aware of. They've preserved their histories in their oral traditions, passing them down for centuries both in written form and through the elders- 'gods' that came from the sky, 'gods' in the water, 'gods' that can mimic anything in the animal kingdom, gods with extraordinary powers who interbred with them and created special "houses" of children that had to be honoured and treated differently from the rest. It's mainly Western society that has ignored the truth written in its own books- stories of mermaids, sirens, great dragons in the seas that smashed ships in half, Titans, etc. So much written proof of Nephilim that's only taught as college 'mythology'. The Bible is no myth- it has kept faithful record of a carefully hidden storyline that's going to burst into the spotlight in the future. God's love is to warn and prepare His church (and all who will listen) for those days, so may we have ears to hear. Bless you.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: As a warning from God- We don’t live down here alone. It’s not only heavy hitters like fallen angels we have to watch for, it’s all the Nephilim (natural born) and hybridized nephilim we must also take into account. It's the wicked inventions of Satan that have been living here with us for DECADES, maybe even centuries- all of whom fall under verses like "serpents, scorpions, and all the power of the enemy." No one really knows the extent of what satan has created on this earth in all the time he's been around. Only God knows the extent of the devil's damage. So if God warns that we should watch so as not to be deceived- then we should- or we can be their prey or become part of the ancient Nephilim birth chain without even knowing it. Hear the words of the Lord.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
RELATED PROPHECIES:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
People on other continents- Asia, Africa, South America- wouldn't blink at anything I'm saying. They'd nod and colour in even more details from their cultures that I may not be aware of. They've preserved their histories in their oral traditions, passing them down for centuries both in written form and through the elders- 'gods' that came from the sky, 'gods' in the water, 'gods' that can mimic anything in the animal kingdom, gods with extraordinary powers who interbred with them and created special "houses" of children that had to be honoured and treated differently from the rest. It's mainly Western society that has ignored the truth written in its own books- stories of mermaids, sirens, great dragons in the seas that smashed ships in half, Titans, etc. So much written proof of Nephilim that's only taught as college 'mythology'. The Bible is no myth- it has kept faithful record of a carefully hidden storyline that's going to burst into the spotlight in the future. God's love is to warn and prepare His church (and all who will listen) for those days, so may we have ears to hear. Bless you.
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