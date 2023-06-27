Interview with Dejan Beric - Real Patriot and Serbian Volunteer - 'Sniper' since 2014, who Stood Up to Defend the 'Republics of Donbass' - Part 1

Interview with Dejan Beric. Part 1
An interesting new interview is waiting for you. This time - with a man that almost everyone in Serbia knows about, a real patriot, a volunteer who stood up for the defense of the Republics of Donbass, a sniper - Dejan Beric (https://t.me/SrbijaRusija).
This video was recorded back in April, but it does not lose its relevance. In the first part, you will learn about how Dejan ended up in Russia, as well as about his combat path. After all, he started fighting against NATO at a young age.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.