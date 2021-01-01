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Jovan Pulitzer Reveals Electronic Voting Machines in Georgia Communicating with Vendor in China
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29 views • January 01, 2021
Jovan Pulitzer Reveals Electronic Voting Machines in Georgia Communicating with Vendor in China
On Thursday during a livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.
On Thursday during a livestream, Pulitzer revealed the electronic voting machine was communicating with a vendor in China.
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