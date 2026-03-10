Will Washington’s “Millionaire Tax” Turn Into a Tax on Everyone?

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Washington lawmakers are pushing forward with a proposed “millionaire’s tax,” but critics argue the plan could lead to something much bigger.

In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, we break down the legal and constitutional issues surrounding Washington State’s proposed income tax. Under the Washington State Constitution and a 1919 Washington Supreme Court ruling, taxes must be applied uniformly. That raises a major legal question about whether a tax targeting only high earners can survive a court challenge.

If lawsuits succeed, lawmakers may face two choices: abandon the tax or change it so it applies equally to everyone in the state.

We examine the possible legal path forward, how court challenges could shape the outcome, and what this debate could mean for Washington residents moving forward.

Topics covered: • Washington State millionaire tax proposal

• Washington State Constitution and uniform tax rules

• 1919 Washington Supreme Court income tax decision

• Legal challenges and potential lawsuits

• Whether the tax could eventually apply statewide

If you care about constitutional law, taxation policy, and how government decisions affect everyday citizens, this is a conversation you need to hear.





