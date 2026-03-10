BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Will Washington’s “Millionaire Tax” Turn Into a Tax on Everyone?
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
22 views • Yesterday

The official podcast of the WA 3%

Washington lawmakers are pushing forward with a proposed “millionaire’s tax,” but critics argue the plan could lead to something much bigger.

In this episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, we break down the legal and constitutional issues surrounding Washington State’s proposed income tax. Under the Washington State Constitution and a 1919 Washington Supreme Court ruling, taxes must be applied uniformly. That raises a major legal question about whether a tax targeting only high earners can survive a court challenge.

If lawsuits succeed, lawmakers may face two choices: abandon the tax or change it so it applies equally to everyone in the state.

We examine the possible legal path forward, how court challenges could shape the outcome, and what this debate could mean for Washington residents moving forward.

Topics covered: • Washington State millionaire tax proposal

• Washington State Constitution and uniform tax rules

• 1919 Washington Supreme Court income tax decision

• Legal challenges and potential lawsuits

• Whether the tax could eventually apply statewide

If you care about constitutional law, taxation policy, and how government decisions affect everyday citizens, this is a conversation you need to hear.


#WashingtonState #WashingtonPolitics #IncomeTax #MillionaireTax #Constitution #TaxPolicy #WashingtonLegislature #StateTaxes #PoliticalCommentary #RebelRadio #BehindTheWire

Recent News
Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Why Iran, Not America, Now Controls the Global Energy Economy

Mike Adams
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
