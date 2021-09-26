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001 American Election Campaign --Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- What's Up Prof?
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129 views • September 26, 2021
Please join us for first episode of What's Up, Prof? Our aim with this new discussion show, is to informally discuss current events from around the world with Walter Veith and how it pertains to prophecy. In this episode we talk about the 2020 American election campaign, and also political developments in other countries.
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