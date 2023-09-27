Create New Account
Patriot Confederation (September 26, 2023)
Patriot Confederation
Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week David Sumrall joins the show.

The Bearded Patriots
https://thebeardedpatriots.com

"Bad Billy" Painter
https://outlawradioabs.com

John Grosvenor
https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/

Join the Truckers United For Freedom Social Media Community
https://truckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co/sign_up?from=https%3A%2F%2Ftruckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co%2F%3Fautojoin%3D1&space_id=4341435

David Sumrall
https://stophate.com

Keywords
libertyj6the bearded patriotspatriot confederation

