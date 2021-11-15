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THE ECONOMICS OF TYRANNY- Dr David Martin
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875 views • November 15, 2021
The Truth about People Who Want to Kill You - Dr David Martin Lecture at the Red Pill Expo (Rapid City, South Dakota, Spring 2021)
David Martin blisters through the layers of misconception and deception played upon humanity, a must watch. His research into the fraudulent use of life insurance and it's link to the Biblical misinterpretation follows the research Claudia and Christine of Earth Empaths did back in 2015.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgDCLWuN3gIa/
David Martin blisters through the layers of misconception and deception played upon humanity, a must watch. His research into the fraudulent use of life insurance and it's link to the Biblical misinterpretation follows the research Claudia and Christine of Earth Empaths did back in 2015.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GgDCLWuN3gIa/
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