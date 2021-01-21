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UPDATE: Gene Decode ~ Optics! - Actual Movement of troops and military equipment on the ground in L.A. & Hollywood, Calif.
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410 views • January 21, 2021
Powerful message from Gene Decode who describes what is going on right under our noses; particularly, how DJT is dealing with the CCP's military moves against America.
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BicChute video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HDe0wS8IOZrM/
UTube Channel location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-07Nq9bqkA
UTube Channel Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrLOxoJ5_FJzGKoqAMoiHrQ
More Utube video Information:
Gene Decode ~ Military, FEMA, Farewell Speech, D-class
Co Sensei64
[email protected]
https://youtu.be/_CDGwLi2DN8 The Called: The Making of A Perfect Day with Juan O Savin
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-----------------------------
BicChute video location: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HDe0wS8IOZrM/
UTube Channel location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-07Nq9bqkA
UTube Channel Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrLOxoJ5_FJzGKoqAMoiHrQ
More Utube video Information:
Gene Decode ~ Military, FEMA, Farewell Speech, D-class
Co Sensei64
[email protected]
https://youtu.be/_CDGwLi2DN8 The Called: The Making of A Perfect Day with Juan O Savin
Https://BodyAlign.com?amfc=gz Code: UpFront for 20% off
🚨WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD 👇
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “UpFront” to 69922🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! https://upfrontintheprophetic.com 🚨 Upfrontintheprophetic.com
👉HCQ https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com
👉www.bepic.com/destinylife
ANTI-AGING and Anti-Inflammation Turmeric Curcumin Chai Tea with Hyaluronic Acid Advanced Skin Rejuvenation Serum with Goji Stem Cell Technology with Hyaluronic Acid
👉www.BodyAlign.com
5G PROTECTION 20% Discount when you mention UpFront
Here is your link https://bodyalign.com?afmc=UpFront
To DONATE to the channel via PayPal, Venmo, Patreon or Check:
*Give Online 👉 https://paypal.me/UpFrontinthepropheti
*Paypal: 👉[email protected]
*Patreon 👉www.Patreon.com/UpFront
*Venmo: 👉Francine Fosdick
*Mail your gift to: 👉PO Box 3551 Gettysburg, PA 17325
*Please make checks payable to POPPM/Up front in theProphetic -
Thank you for your generosity! God Bless You
Stay Connected
* Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/KingdomAlive
* Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/InTheProphetic
* Rumble👉 https://rumble.com/search/video?q=InT...
*Website: 👉https://Upfrontintheprophetic.com
*MagaInfo.TV 👉 InTheProphetic
*Telegram: Up Front In The Prophetic
*YouTube Channel: 👉UpFrontInTheProphetic
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