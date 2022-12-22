HOMESCHOOL: Curriculum, Legalities & 'Money Follows the Child' State Proposals | Ep. 47

Attorney Deborah Stevenson & Homeschool mom of 10 Diane Connors speak about the freedom of homeschooling, as well as, fighting for the freedom to do so, if the 'Money Follows the Child' model proposed by state lawmakers is really a good idea or not, youth sports and college admissions. They also dive into what parents of kids not yet of school age should be doing to prepare their kids for homeschooling and what parents who already homeschool can do as this trend grows in Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.





Connors & Stevenson Homeschool resources:

Choosing Curriculum (Note: unschooling is included as an option.)

https://cthomeschoolnetwork.org/choosing-curriculum





The QUIZ!!

http://eclectic-homeschool.com/homeschool-philosophies-quiz/





K-12 Curriculum Resources - This includes full curricula options as well as per subject/grade options. (Most are FREE and of good quality.)

https://cthomeschoolnetwork.org/k-12curricula





Homeschooling 101 - Beginner guide to home education in CT (but a lot of it applies anywhere in the country)

https://cthomeschoolnetwork.org/homeschool-101-getting-started-powerpoint





Support Parental Rights cases with WTPUSA: https://wethepatriotsusa.org





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom









CSID: 21574bdd73b8790f









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co