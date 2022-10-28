Diesel Disaster

Another [Bidan] Crisis

* It’s easy to see what’s happening in Europe: Ukraine policy is starting to tank whole economies.

* America could run out of diesel in 25 days.

* Diesel fuel is a non-negotiable commodity.

* Our leaders have no plan to fix the fuel crisis.

* White House plan: we’re with Ukraine!

* Americans are worried about freezing to death.

* We went from energy independent to begging for oil.

* More lies and miscalculation from the administration.

* Joe and friends are taking no responsibility.

* People in cities don’t realize how bad things will get if America runs out of diesel.

* Our economy can’t survive without fuel — and America is quickly running out of it.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-thanks-bidens-religious-war-in-ukraine-us-run-out-diesel-fuel





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314464329112

