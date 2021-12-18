What is behind the idea of vaccine being called a tool for depopulation?

Question: When will they start implanting chips into human brains?



Answer: Time is running out for humanity, if today, they don't unite and fight back with everything they've got, the powers that be have already decided on implanting chips into everyone's brain in a few short years (2026). In other words, we are going to see not exactly human beings as we know but the human species (or what survives the depopulation) with operating systems and chips implanted in their brains.



An excerpt from the link below:



"Interviewer: At the end of this, we are talking about chips that can be implanted, when will that be?



World Economic Forum: 'Certainly' in the next 10 years (the interview was made in Jan 2016 so 10 years from then is Jan 2026 just about four years from now) at first we will implant them in our clothes and then in our skin and brain."