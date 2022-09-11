Calendula - Natural Remedy Given To Treat The Skin - Revealed To Luz de Maria Concerning Times Ahead

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 7, 2022 Calendula is used to treat the following skin conditions:
Relieves burns, irritations and inflammations.
Pain caused by insect bites, bruising and bumps.
In skin burns reduces inflammation and soothes pain.
Stimulates skin regeneration and promotes collagen production.
Promotes healing and wound regeneration.
Helps in case of dermatitis and improves cracked skin.
Calendula
(Scientific name: Calendula officinalis, family Asteraceae)
Known as Marigold, Pot Marigold, Goldbloom and Golds, Golden Flower of Mary
