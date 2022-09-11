Create New Account
Calendula - Natural Remedy Given To Treat The Skin - Revealed To Luz de Maria Concerning Times Ahead
Published 2 months ago
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Sep 7, 2022 Calendula is used to treat the following skin conditions:


 Relieves burns, irritations and inflammations.


 Pain caused by insect bites, bruising and bumps.


 In skin burns reduces inflammation and soothes pain.


 Stimulates skin regeneration and promotes collagen production.


 Promotes healing and wound regeneration.


 Helps in case of dermatitis and improves cracked skin.


Calendula


(Scientific name: Calendula officinalis, family Asteraceae)


Known as Marigold, Pot Marigold, Goldbloom and Golds, Golden Flower of Mary


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-8LT74kVm8

