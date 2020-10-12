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The Week in 60 Minutes #6 - with Andrew Neil and WHO Covid-19 envoy David Nabarro | SpectatorTV
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13 views • October 12, 2020
Andrew Neil is joined by David Nabarro, World Health Organization special envoy for Covid-19; Andy Preston, mayor of Middlesbrough; Pat Leahy, political editor of the Irish Times; and a team of Spectator journalists.
In partnership with Charles Stanley Wealth Managers.
// In this week's episode, we cover:
Ireland's decision to ignore the science (01:42)
The WHO's response to coronavirus (15:00)
Local lockdowns (26:52)
The vice presidential debate (44:50)
// SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPECTATOR
In partnership with Charles Stanley Wealth Managers.
// In this week's episode, we cover:
Ireland's decision to ignore the science (01:42)
The WHO's response to coronavirus (15:00)
Local lockdowns (26:52)
The vice presidential debate (44:50)
// SUBSCRIBE TO THE SPECTATOR
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