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How To Create Money
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71 views • December 24, 2020
How to create money is not just a video on the methodology of producing capital it explains why the gold standard did not work and can never be made to work. No commodity or asset can be used as a medium of exchange without causing serious economic disruption. How to create money is not just a video on how to create money as a technical process, it is a video on how to end the use of asset currencies such as bank debt and the gold standard. End inflation, business cycles and many other economic ailments by creating money based entirely on equity.
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