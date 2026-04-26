Video of the shooter being detained, last night at Washington Hilton Hotel lobby - clip 7

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Video of the alleged shooter being detained.
He is allegedly Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California. He was teacher of the month, in December 2024.
Yesterday's Washington shooter legally purchased his firearms over the past several years, according to acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Police say the attacker was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives.