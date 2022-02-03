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The Stage is Set: Ottawa Will Be Getting Hit With a False Flag This Weekend
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440 views • February 03, 2022
Guaranteed, I can read these Satanists like a book. I know them too well. Trudeau is not happy and his handler George Soros is on his last legs (if you saw his latest video). Trudeau is a cornered and caged Groundhog and will be using his Cabal ties to get him out of a bad situation with the truckers. Good thing that they are only going to be using Hollywood pyrotechnics and not the real thing, but it will be loud and smoke filled wherever they let off the fireworks.
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Related link:
Jim Stone Freelance Reporter
http://198.46.190.126/pages/zy6.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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Global Agenda on Flote
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