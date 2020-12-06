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The federal budget is a dangerous but fixable failure - when will Congress & Pres take it seriously? With Kurt Couchman co-director of legislative strategy Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget
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12 views • December 06, 2020
Congressional failure has yielded a high and growing debt burden that already harms our lives and threatens an eventual fiscal crisis. That fate can be avoided, but only with an accurate diagnosis of the problems and a range of bipartisan solutions.
Budget expert Kurt Couchman explains how we got into this mess, how we can get out, and when Congress and the Administration will take seriously our dangerous budget imbalances.
Budget expert Kurt Couchman explains how we got into this mess, how we can get out, and when Congress and the Administration will take seriously our dangerous budget imbalances.
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