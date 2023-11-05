Oxiracetam vs Phenylpiracetam, Microdosing LSD vs Nootropics & More 🎙️ November Biohacking Q&A #8

Jonathan the Biohacker, so sapient and so deep,He's always there to answer your questions, you see.
From racetams to LSD, he knows it all,
And he'll share his wisdom with anyone who calls.
Just ask Jonathan, he's the man to know,
He'll help you on your journey, and make you glow.
I address the November Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast.
0:21 What is the best Nootropic?
2:46 Phenylpiracetam Cofactors
5:50 Combining SSRIs (Zoloft & Depakote) and Piracetam
10:10 Launching my own Nootropics brand
12:30 Microdosing LSD
16:44 Semax and BDNF
18:50 ADHD vs Oxiracetam
20:10 What do I think of Dr. Jordan Peterson
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1471-q-a-8
📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form
Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.
