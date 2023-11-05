Oxiracetam vs Phenylpiracetam, Microdosing LSD vs Nootropics & More 🎙️ November Biohacking Q&A #8

Jonathan the Biohacker, so sapient and so deep,He's always there to answer your questions, you see.

I address the November Biohacking and lifehacking questions in this Q&A podcast.





0:21 What is the best Nootropic?

2:46 Phenylpiracetam Cofactors

5:50 Combining SSRIs (Zoloft & Depakote) and Piracetam

10:10 Launching my own Nootropics brand

12:30 Microdosing LSD

16:44 Semax and BDNF

18:50 ADHD vs Oxiracetam

20:10 What do I think of Dr. Jordan Peterson





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1471-q-a-8

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.