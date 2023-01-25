Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#240 - WW3 Who Is Really Behind It - Black Rock, Insolvent, Bank Runs, Vanguard, Google
7 views
channel image
The Winners Broadcast
Published Yesterday |
In today's podcast we are talking about a wide range of topics that I believe are all connected:

1) We are talking about what is this WW3 escalation about, who is behind it, and why the US is not engaging in peace talks.

2) You will learn what Google, Blackrock, and Vanguard, are up to.

3) We discuss a theory that makes much more sense for why people are "dying suddenly." (everyone should hear this.)

4) We talk about why corrupt economic systems, and banking system want wars. And how most presidents are actually brought into power by the BANKERS

5) Economic solutions moving forward. More episodes on this in the future God willing.

6) A call to bring forth a leader for PEACE in the USA from Congress.

7) Actions steps you can take to establish yourself unshakable.

8) Russia is not playing, and why the USA should start arresting traitors fast!


After you hear this I believe you will see the connections and realize how important it is that we share this simple but profound understanding, that when we work together to stop it we can massively free the world. I hope you will share and listen with your family.



Episode #240 "WW3 Who Is Really Behind It? Blackrock, Insolvent, Bank Runs, Vanguard, Google"

Listen and download today's podcast and all the other 240 other  messages @>> https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com



**You can also just type in "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" on your favorite podcast platform, however I recommend downloading them and saving the purple link above. It seems to be more reliable. Also let me know if you have any trouble accessing this episode #240!



Bless you and remember God always has the answers, the question is will we listen.



Get my book "Born Again As Kings - the end of satan and the beginning of God's Kings @ https://bornagainaskings.com



I am also doing a limited time access to the original audio copy of my book for a seed of any size at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com/sow


Also check out the rest of my resources, save my page, and get on my email and phone list @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com



2 Powerful courses I recommend for this time are:
1) Solar Prepped (learn solar fast) @ https://solarprepped.com

2) Project Liberty (build your "off grid computer") @ projectliberty >>


Keywords
googlegoldworld war 3wealthsilverelon muskvanguarddigital currencyfood shortageweffood crisisstarlinkblackrockeconomic outlookgoogle fiber

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket