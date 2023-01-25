240 - WW3 Who Is Really Behind It - Black Rock, Insolvent, Bank Runs, Vanguard, Google

1) We are talking about what is this WW3 escalation about, who is behind it, and why the US is not engaging in peace talks.
2) You will learn what Google, Blackrock, and Vanguard, are up to.
3) We discuss a theory that makes much more sense for why people are "dying suddenly." (everyone should hear this.)
4) We talk about why corrupt economic systems, and banking system want wars. And how most presidents are actually brought into power by the BANKERS
5) Economic solutions moving forward. More episodes on this in the future God willing.
6) A call to bring forth a leader for PEACE in the USA from Congress.
7) Actions steps you can take to establish yourself unshakable.
8) Russia is not playing, and why the USA should start arresting traitors fast!
After you hear this I believe you will see the connections and realize how important it is that we share this simple but profound understanding, that when we work together to stop it we can massively free the world. I hope you will share and listen with your family.
Episode #240 "WW3 Who Is Really Behind It? Blackrock, Insolvent, Bank Runs, Vanguard, Google"
Bless you and remember God always has the answers, the question is will we listen.
