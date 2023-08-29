The Afterlife: Heaven and Hell

August 5th, 2018
Pastor Dean digs into what the Bible teaches about life after death. Many celebrities and atheists speak with such authority telling the world that there is nothing after we die, but Jesus Christ and His apostles and prophets taught very clearly that heaven and hell exist literally. The Holy Spirit spoke through them that there would be eternal life for some in heaven with God and eternal punishment for the wicked and those who rejected the Lord Jesus Christ. This is the most hated doctrine of Jesus Christ and the true church. The world would love us if we would just drop the fact that there will be a day of judgment and most will be banished to the lake of fire for their sins against God and man.
