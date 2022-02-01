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Washington Celebrates 10 Years of Bad Policy
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30 views • February 01, 2022
Practice doesn't make perfect, failure does.
Ten years after Washington voters approved one of the nation’s first recreational marijuana programs, the state’s cannabis industry has become among the country’s largest, with annual sales of roughly $1.5 billion and more than 11,000 employees.
Yet as Washington state marks the 10-year milestone, industry executives and advocates say reforms are needed to address issues such as high taxes and a “gotcha” regulatory climate as well as a shortfall in minority participation.
They also argue that companies face a funding squeeze and that more needs to be done to make the state’s cannabis industry more competitive if and when the federal government legalizes marijuana.
Episode 876 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/8N2gHdqZ0v4
Ten years after Washington voters approved one of the nation’s first recreational marijuana programs, the state’s cannabis industry has become among the country’s largest, with annual sales of roughly $1.5 billion and more than 11,000 employees.
Yet as Washington state marks the 10-year milestone, industry executives and advocates say reforms are needed to address issues such as high taxes and a “gotcha” regulatory climate as well as a shortfall in minority participation.
They also argue that companies face a funding squeeze and that more needs to be done to make the state’s cannabis industry more competitive if and when the federal government legalizes marijuana.
Episode 876 The #TalkingHedge dives into MJ Biz Daily’s article...
https://youtu.be/8N2gHdqZ0v4
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