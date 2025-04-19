Who Controls The Porn Industry!?

Top Jewish Pornographer Admits Jews Have Controlled The Porn Industry From Its Very Beginnings

As part of the “Taboo Talks” series presented by the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in San Diego on May 8, 2013, Mike Kulich, the late Jewish owner of Monarchy Distributors, one of the largest pornography companies in America, candidly revealed that Jews do, in fact, control and dominate every aspect of the pornography industry:

Mike Kulich stated:

"The adult industry was pretty much founded by the Jews … Hollywood industry which had already been controlled by the Jews. Basically, they pretty much took it over."

"The Godfather of the modern-day porn industry, his name is (((Reuben Sturman))), who was actually an Orthodox Jew … He’s actually my godfather … Jews did pretty much as they revolutionized the adult industry and made it their own … And they basically controlled everything"

"All the stores that he didn’t own, they actually had to pay him a tax to carry his product … all the companies pretty much had to go through the Jews … there actually still is an obscenity risk today. But he eventually died in prison because of tax evasion, because didn’t want to pay taxes…"

"Back in the ‘70s, the majority of the male porn performers were Jewish, and the majority of the female performers were Roman Catholic … and fulfill every fantasy of every Jewish boy has ever had."

"Jewish performers, they’ve always been really prevalent in the industry … business side is still controlled by Jews … the business owners are pretty much Jewish or have Jewish ties, or at some point worked for a Jew in the business to get their start.”

