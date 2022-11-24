The Great Controversy Between God & Satan An Overview
In Episode 79 we do a brief overview of the great controversy between God and Satan. It has been raging since before the creation of the earth. Thousands have studied this subject in their lifetimes. When we look at the current events, it is evident that the controversy is heading for a climax.
