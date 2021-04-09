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Pentagon spent 540 million dollars tax to create CIA Al-Qaeda terrorist intelligence agent's fake video in Hollywood studios beheading real humans
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74 views • April 09, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021).
Pentagon spent 540 million dollars of your tax money to create their CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist intelligence agents’ fake videos in their Hollywood studios in California beheading and killing real humans
The Pentagon spent 540 million dollars of the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace’s tax money, who are struggling to feed their families, in order to create the U.S. military’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS Schutzstaffel space fleet’s propaganda videos to mind-program the earth’s dumb humans with their fake CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS Blackwater private company global Jihad Muslim terrorist intelligence agent nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, who are supposed to be the enemy of the United States. All the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist videos were being produced in the Hollywood studios in California using green screen. Our human homo-sapiens specie actual people were being beheaded and killed. It is to cause a negative energy among the human viewers, so that the fallen angel archons can feed on that life force energy. The Illuminati NWO CIA Nazi shadow rogue government acts both roles: the good heroes and the bad villains. Now, the dumb humans think the CIA’s Al-Qaeda terrorist intelligence agents’ mind-programmed Muslim servants are the enemy, when it was Satan Lucifer’s Pleaidian alien Watcher fallen angel Semjaza’s (Nazi Semjase) underling Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar George Soros’ (the Nazi communist fascist right-wing left-wing ruler of the Satanists or code name “Phoenix, whose position the Draco pedophile cannibal avatar President Barack Obama took over recently) CIA Al-Qaeda nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar terrorist servants like President George Bush and the Mars planet ICC (Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate) space fleet’s cities ruler Dick Cheney who destroyed the 9.11 World Trade Center buildings and killed thousands of our human homo-sapiens specie populace; just like they killed thousands of our human homo-sapiens specie populace in the 3.11 Tohoku earthquake tidal wave Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. If the Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich Draco avatar General Mark Milley and the Pentagon U.S. military Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Navy try to shoot 24 scud missiles from 12 U.S. warships at the U.S. capitol building and White House to kill all their own Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar U.S. congress members to blame it on the Russians and Iranian human specie again, and Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton who sold nuclear weapons to Iran and N.K. tries to start their nuclear war again to begin their returned nephilim & chimera revived Atlantis 13 Reich NWO, we real Christians will stop it again with prayer and spiritual warfare. Nationalism is a complete sham fraud. The fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite children use nationalism and racism and ethnicity and social class and gender to create wars, and to make the most dumbest of the dumbest humans carry out their wars and killing and NWO depopulation agenda throughout human history. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Pentagon spent 540 million dollars of your tax money to create their CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist intelligence agents’ fake videos in their Hollywood studios in California beheading and killing real humans
The Pentagon spent 540 million dollars of the dumb human homo-sapiens specie populace’s tax money, who are struggling to feed their families, in order to create the U.S. military’s Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich SS Schutzstaffel space fleet’s propaganda videos to mind-program the earth’s dumb humans with their fake CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS Blackwater private company global Jihad Muslim terrorist intelligence agent nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, who are supposed to be the enemy of the United States. All the CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist videos were being produced in the Hollywood studios in California using green screen. Our human homo-sapiens specie actual people were being beheaded and killed. It is to cause a negative energy among the human viewers, so that the fallen angel archons can feed on that life force energy. The Illuminati NWO CIA Nazi shadow rogue government acts both roles: the good heroes and the bad villains. Now, the dumb humans think the CIA’s Al-Qaeda terrorist intelligence agents’ mind-programmed Muslim servants are the enemy, when it was Satan Lucifer’s Pleaidian alien Watcher fallen angel Semjaza’s (Nazi Semjase) underling Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar George Soros’ (the Nazi communist fascist right-wing left-wing ruler of the Satanists or code name “Phoenix, whose position the Draco pedophile cannibal avatar President Barack Obama took over recently) CIA Al-Qaeda nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar terrorist servants like President George Bush and the Mars planet ICC (Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate) space fleet’s cities ruler Dick Cheney who destroyed the 9.11 World Trade Center buildings and killed thousands of our human homo-sapiens specie populace; just like they killed thousands of our human homo-sapiens specie populace in the 3.11 Tohoku earthquake tidal wave Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. If the Ceres planet Nazi SS 4th Reich Draco avatar General Mark Milley and the Pentagon U.S. military Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Navy try to shoot 24 scud missiles from 12 U.S. warships at the U.S. capitol building and White House to kill all their own Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar U.S. congress members to blame it on the Russians and Iranian human specie again, and Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton who sold nuclear weapons to Iran and N.K. tries to start their nuclear war again to begin their returned nephilim & chimera revived Atlantis 13 Reich NWO, we real Christians will stop it again with prayer and spiritual warfare. Nationalism is a complete sham fraud. The fallen angels and their nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite children use nationalism and racism and ethnicity and social class and gender to create wars, and to make the most dumbest of the dumbest humans carry out their wars and killing and NWO depopulation agenda throughout human history. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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