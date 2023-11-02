James Roguski -"The Advanced Unedited Version of the “Negotiating Text” of the WHO"

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/



Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Nov 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: James Roguski

Topic: The Advanced Unedited Version of the “Negotiating Text” of the WHO

http://JamesRoguski.substack.com

Bio:





James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".





James Roguski

Phone | Text | Signal | WhatsApp | Telegram

+1-310-619-3055

Skype: james.roguski

http://JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive





Interview Panel:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

