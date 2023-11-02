James Roguski -"The Advanced Unedited Version of the “Negotiating Text” of the WHO"

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/
http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Nov 2, 2023 @
12:00 PM EST
5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: James Roguski
Topic: The Advanced Unedited Version of the “Negotiating Text” of the WHO
http://JamesRoguski.substack.com
Bio:
James Roguski is a researcher, author, natural health proponent and an activist who believes that the old systems are rightfully crumbling, so we must build their replacements quickly. In March 2022, James uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them which resulted in the amendments being rejected. James is now doing everything possible to expose the WHO's hidden agenda behind their proposed "pandemic treaty" as well as the WHO's ongoing attempts to amend the International Health Regulations. James' vision for the future can be summarized by the phrase: "Out of the WHO and in with the NEW".
James Roguski
Phone | Text | Signal | WhatsApp | Telegram
+1-310-619-3055
Skype: james.roguski
http://JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
WELLNESS RESOURCES
2https://www.designsforhealth.com/u/optimalhealthwellness
https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/
https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer (Patient Direct Code BXqbah4A)
http://shrsl.com/1vfsx-2ffl-12yt4
https://prlabs.com/customer/account/create/code/59n84f/
· BRIGHTEON STORE – Health and Wellness Survival Resources
https://bit.ly/3K5z7G0
TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast
https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU
Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854
Interview Panel:
Grace
Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
http://graceasagra.bio.link/
https://www.quantumnurse.life/
Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Audio Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
You-Tube – Quantum Nurse Base-12 Source Code DNA Activations -
https://www.youtube.com/channel4vncZtvi2VJ0fHoiArJOA/UC-
Dr.
Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.