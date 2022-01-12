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SOCIAL MEDIA POST
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EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER-BALLOTS & ID's OR GIVE US DEATH" https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19765
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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
THURSDAY JANUARY 06, 2021
EPISODE #2766 - 8AM
EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER