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EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER-BALLOTS & ID's OR GIVE US DEATH"
The Pete Santilli Show
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0 view • January 12, 2022
EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER-BALLOTS & ID's OR GIVE US DEATH" 
🔴🔴🔴  https://youtu.be/lzea2MdB-UA     🔴🔴🔴  < Thursday 8AM
**** During the live show, we invite our paid subscribers to join us for the live show chat.  It's "troll-free" and an awesome chat room filled with like-minded Patriots.  Once the show is over, we open the post to all of our members & publish the show archive.  Please consider becoming a paid subscriber for $5 per month so you can receive access to our live show chat, exclusive content, behind the scenes content, and direct access to us via direct messaging & chat!  *** EPIC LIMITED TIME OFFER: Pay Annual & get 3 MONTHS FREE: http://petesantilli.locals.com/support 
SHOW ARCHIVED ON RUMBLE:    https://rumble.com/embed/vpgt2v/?pub=24ns9 
See Full Archive - Website:  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19765         
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 EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER-BALLOTS & ID's OR GIVE US DEATH"   https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19765 
 LOCALS SUBSCRIBER-ONLY LIVE CHAT:   https://petesantilli.locals.com/post/1512205/santilli-brigade-live-show-stream-chat-ep-2767-6pm-democrat-republican-americans-unite-giv 
RUMBLE SHOW LINK:  https://rumble.com/embed/vpgt2v/?pub=24ns9 
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[[TAGS]] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, President Trump, Joe Biden, 
 
 
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
THURSDAY JANUARY 06, 2021 
EPISODE #2766 - 8AM
 
 EP 2767-6PM DEMOCRAT & REPUBLICAN AMERICANS UNITE! "GIVE US PAPER
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pete santillidemocratsrepublicans
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