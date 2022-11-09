The USA Midterms - A Special 3 Hour Kevin J. Johnston Show

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Will Joe Biden's Traitors (Democrats) Lose the House and The Senate? Will Trump's Republicans get in there and ban Child Genital Mutilation?
America is going Communist because of the Democrat Party and now we are going to see if we all get a bit of our freedom back!
A SPECIAL 3-HOUR KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW - THE US MID-TERMS
6 PM Alberta Time / 8PM Ontario Time
Tuesday, November 8
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