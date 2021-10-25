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Obama's 3rd Term: The Full Obama Agenda Of Building Back Better #FreudianSlips
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71 views • October 25, 2021
Everybody knows that Obama is pulling Joe's puppet strings. Everybody knows that George Soros is pulling Obama's puppet strings. The question is... who is pulling George Soros' puppet strings?
Everybody keeps slipping up and calling Joe Biden - Obama
#FreudianSlip #ObamaAgenda #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #Freemasons #Masonic #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #MindControl #PsychologicalControl #PsychologicalWarfare
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Everybody keeps slipping up and calling Joe Biden - Obama
#FreudianSlip #ObamaAgenda #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #Freemasons #Masonic #ConsentIsCrucial #MockeryOfTheVictim #MindControl #PsychologicalControl #PsychologicalWarfare
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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