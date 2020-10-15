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SHOULD AMERICA END OR INTENSIFY THE DRUG WAR?
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15 views • October 15, 2020
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Question: “In studying the drug epidemic, I've realized that the black market for drugs for exhibits the same market characteristics of any other commodity market. It's my view that if illicit drugs become prohibitively expensive, their use (i.e. demand) will fall precipitously. To make this case we needn't think it terms of hypotheticals, just look at the way the DEA stopped the quaalude crisis. Our country had a real problem with quaaludes when the drug cost 25 cents a hit in the 70's and early 80's. By investigating and shutting down the supply centers, the price of quaaludes rose to over $250/pill and the number of quaalude addicts (and deaths and injuries) fell to almost zero. We should take a similar approach to the drugs that currently plague our society.”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4031/intensify-the-war-on-drugs-call-in-show-march-14th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4031-intensify-the-war-on-drugs-call-in-show-march-14th-2018
Question: “In studying the drug epidemic, I've realized that the black market for drugs for exhibits the same market characteristics of any other commodity market. It's my view that if illicit drugs become prohibitively expensive, their use (i.e. demand) will fall precipitously. To make this case we needn't think it terms of hypotheticals, just look at the way the DEA stopped the quaalude crisis. Our country had a real problem with quaaludes when the drug cost 25 cents a hit in the 70's and early 80's. By investigating and shutting down the supply centers, the price of quaaludes rose to over $250/pill and the number of quaalude addicts (and deaths and injuries) fell to almost zero. We should take a similar approach to the drugs that currently plague our society.”
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