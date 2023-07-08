Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🔥The Empire of the Three-City-States🔥
channel image
Insight
1 Subscribers
4 views
Published Saturday

PRESENTATION BY Sergeant Robert Horton

-

:Control. Vatican-City

:Greed. London City

:Power. The District of Columbia

>>>

> This is a very old Masonic system that is operating here on planet Earth & it’s all based on shipping & postal wars that have morphed into banking wars.

> In 1999 (event horizon year) the NWO plans foiled.

> NWO Global Extremists include: Council on Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Rockefeller Institute, Vatican, et al.

> Eisenhower, Kennedy & Reagan warned us int their speeches that a group of people [NWO] are conspiring together to get the US military to go to war for them in an effort to set up their NWO global government.

#SergeantRobertHorton

--


SHARE🔥SHARE🔥SHARE

--

U.S INC CORPORATION EXPLAINED - EMPIRE OF THE CITY STATES

https://rumble.com/v22tae2-u.s-inc-corporation-explained-empire-of-the-city-states.html

--

3 CITY STATES: BABYLON HAS FALLEN - YOU ARE NO POW ANYMORE

https://rumble.com/v1kmp3t-3-city-states-babylon-has-fallen-you-are-no-pow-anymore.html

--

🔥Exposing the Satanic Empire 🔥 (Original Classic)

https://rumble.com/v1lp2wp-exposing-the-satanic-empire-original-classic.html

--

Inauguration of the 45th president of the United States Donald J. Trump

https://rumble.com/v1jp87z-inauguration-of-the-45th-president-of-the-united-states-donald-j.-trump.html

--

CLUB OF ROME = THE COMMITEE OF THE 300

(short intro)

https://rumble.com/v1pht2v-club-of-rome-the-commitee-of-the-300.html

(full video)

https://www.brighteon.com/2151ca47-6161-484f-a493-b0a0c69c297f

--

MEET YOUR STRAWMAN - EMPIRE OF THE CITY - U.S INC WAS A BRITISH CORPORATION

https://rumble.com/v20ltt8-empire-of-the-city-u.s-inc-was-a-british-corporation.html

--

CLUB OF ROME — U.N. POPULATION CONTROL — GLOBAL WARMING HOAX AGENDA — THE NWO

https://rumble.com/v1yh4gs--club-of-rome-u.n.-population-control-global-warming-hoax-agenda-the-nwo.html

--

NEW WORLD ORDER

https://rumble.com/v1mm8f6--cfr-council-on-foreign-relations-the-secret-globalist-one-world-order-.html

--

ILLUMINATI, BLACKMASON A ''HOLYWEIRD'' STORY

https://rumble.com/v1mmit2--illuminati-blackmason-a-holyweird-story-.html

--

YOUR BODY IS BOUGHT & SOLD THROUGH THE USE OF THE BIRTH CERTIFICATE

https://rumble.com/v1ki8il-your-body-is-bought-and-sold-through-the-use-of-the-birth-certificate.html

--

🔥 The Vatican; Holy Roman Empire Association: World Terror Organisation

https://rumble.com/v21aqjm-the-vatican-holy-roman-empire-association-world-terror-organisation.html

--

WHY WERE BIRTH CERTIFICATES REALLY CREATED?

https://rumble.com/v1zzrgi-why-were-birth-certificates-really-created.html

--

ANGELS OF TRUTH

https://rumble.com/v1qjyfp-angels-of-truth-stop-complaing-and-move-your-lazy-ass...-.html

--

THE BRETTON WOODS CONFERENCE - END OF GOLD STANDARD - START OF the FIAT DEBT SLAVE SYSTEM

https://rumble.com/v213x00-the-brendon-woods-conference-end-of-gold-standard-start-of-the-fiat-debt-sl.html

--

The Committee of 300 & the United Nation Organization’s Treasury Certificate

https://rumble.com/v1mxu8u-the-committee-of-300-and-the-united-nation-organizations-treasury-certifica.html

--

The fraudulent Maritime Legal System EXPOSED - PIRATE LAW

https://rumble.com/v28bamw-the-fraudulent-maritime-legal-system-exposed-pirate-law.html

--

The Warrior Song - Aquila Natus (with lyrics)

https://rumble.com/v1zrlrq-the-warrior-song-aquila-natus-with-lyrics.html

--

Original Video

https://rumble.com/v2bkp7u-the-empire-of-the-three-city-states-must-video.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=22

Keywords
obamatreasoncdcfbiclintonqanonciaglobalistwardojvaticanbushcabalqnaziscoupfalseflagjesuitsseditiontavistockdeepstategitmoredpillriiacity-states

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket