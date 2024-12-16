Pasquale Buzzelli - The Miracle Man of 9/11 [2021]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alternately known as the "9/11 Surfer", Pasquale fell 15-18 floors on a slab of concrete when Tower 1 collapsed. He was a structural engineer who worked for the Port Authority on the 64th floor, this is his unbelievable story...
Further reading: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/902117/i-survived-911-by-surfing-15-floors-on-slab-of-concrete/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2198838/9-11-Survivors-Pasquale-Buzzelli-survived-surfing-wave-falling-debris-speaks-miracle.html
"The building started to shake violently. I heard all the, the loud rumbling from above, I dove into a corner, and I got into a foetal position, and just buried myself up against a corner, so if anything large or heavy was falling, at least I had two sides that could protect me." - Pasquale