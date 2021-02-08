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Jean-Dominique Michel : La corruption systémique, partie 1 (La Tribune REINFO 18/01/21)
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10 views • February 08, 2021
18 janvier 2021 : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-syst:3
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Au sujet des maladies chroniques évitables :
https://www.who.int/chp/chronic_disease_report/overview_fr.pdf?ua=1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5638636/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4762748/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23974765/
REINFO COVID
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl3EhHP_LRE
URL LBRYlbry://@Reinfocovid#2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-syst#3
REINFO COVID : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
@Reinfocovid
Au sujet des maladies chroniques évitables :
https://www.who.int/chp/chronic_disease_report/overview_fr.pdf?ua=1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5638636/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4762748/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23974765/
REINFO COVID
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@Reinfocovid:2
Site internet : https://www.reinfocovid.fr
Abonnement newsletter : https://reinfocovid.fr/contact/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/collectifreinfocovid
Twitter : https://twitter.com/ReinfoCovidOff
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/collectif_reinfoco_vid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl3EhHP_LRE
URL LBRYlbry://@Reinfocovid#2/jean-dominique-michel-la-corruption-syst#3
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