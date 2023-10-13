Horrifying Moment! Hundreds of Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukrainian Attacks in 24 Hour

US Military News





Today, we are going to tell you the news when hundreds of Russian soldiers were killed in Ukrainian attacks in the occupied region of Donetsk. It's a story that's making headlines around the world.





Ukraine has confirmed that it carried out a strike in Donetsk, claiming to have killed 400 Russian troops. However, Russian officials contest this figure, stating that only 63 troops were killed. As of now, neither claim has been independently verified, and access to the site remains restricted.





According to Russia's defense ministry, Ukrainian forces fired six rockets, allegedly using the US-made Himars rocket system, at a building housing Russian troops. Two of these rockets were reportedly shot down.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VqUKCKtJNe4