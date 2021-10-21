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Directora de investigaciones de Pfizer huye como Rata ante cuestionamientos sobre la vacuna
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332 views • October 21, 2021
Vanessa Gelman, directora de investigaciones globales de Pfizer, es cuestionada sobre los correos filtrados en los que acepta el uso de células de fetos en la vacuna; lo que provoca que salga corriendo como la criminal que en verdad es.
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