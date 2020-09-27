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Crime contre l'Humanité ! - Silvano Trotta
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157 views • September 27, 2020
27 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Crime-contre-l'Humanite%CC%81-!-:a
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Une plainte vient d'être déposée en Australie pour Crime contre l'Humanité ! Les médecins du monde se révoltent ! Bientôt en France ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/censure-les-pr-toussaint-toubiana-et-200-autres-scientifiques-universitaires-et-professionnels-de-sante-censures-par-le-jdd-lisez-la-tribune-interdite/2368
https://bluntforcetruth.com/news/cdc-admits-there-is-no-proof-covid-19-is-airborne-virus-and-they-have-been-misleading-the-public-all-along/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/alerte-info-en-australie-linterdiction-de-lhydroxychloroquine-c-est-du-penal
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Une plainte vient d'être déposée en Australie pour Crime contre l'Humanité ! Les médecins du monde se révoltent ! Bientôt en France ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://covidinfos.net/covid19/censure-les-pr-toussaint-toubiana-et-200-autres-scientifiques-universitaires-et-professionnels-de-sante-censures-par-le-jdd-lisez-la-tribune-interdite/2368
https://bluntforcetruth.com/news/cdc-admits-there-is-no-proof-covid-19-is-airborne-virus-and-they-have-been-misleading-the-public-all-along/
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-monde/alerte-info-en-australie-linterdiction-de-lhydroxychloroquine-c-est-du-penal
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