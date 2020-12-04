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A proof that Herbert Armstrong never denied consulting doctors and medical care
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28 views • December 04, 2020
Herbert Armstrong has been wrongly accused of teaching against consulting doctors and medical care. Truly, some members of the Worldwide Church of God, refused to have medical care relying on divine healing. Some were healed, some were not and some died in their faith. It was their personal choice. In this video I present a lecture from Ambassador College given in the 60's to a selected group of students who were trained for serving local churches. This lecture proves that Worldwide Church of God never forbade anyone to consult a doctor, have a surgery, or even take a medicine.
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