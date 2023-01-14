Live Blood Under Microscope. Strong Immune Health! www.ShannonGregory.ca

MicroCell Sciences Inc. www.ShannonGregory.ca
Shannon Gregory Bio:
"Shannon Gregory has been a certified Live and Layered Ultra Dark Field Analyst since 2009. She completed her formal training with Blood-Link....Shannon recently has been researching all aspects of live blood cell. Shannon has special focus in Chronic infections, Lyme disease, Vector bites, parasites, EBV and Urinary tract infections...Shannon had opened up her own teaching company called Microcell Sciences Inc in 2015. This is to support Medical doctors and Naturopathic doctors at getting parameters on a live tissue sample from knowledgeable technicians." ~ More about Shannon Gregory at https://www.shannongregory.ca/about.html
MORE Live Blood Videos. https://www.shannongregory.ca/videos.html
MicroCell Sciences Channel https://www.youtube.com/@microcellsciences/videos
Viewing a Strong Immune System! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IR7BnA78vx0
Parasites and bacterias in Live Blood! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DtSS73u240
Looking Through the Lens: Severe Parasite Infection. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-1Dd3JVCXQ
