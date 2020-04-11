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Strange Lockdown Footage in New York!!
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303 views • April 11, 2020
FBI raided a jewish neighbourhood in #NewYork to inspect property of Baruch Feldheim, a Brooklyn based 43 yr old Israeli-American jewish man who hoarded 200,000 N95 respirators and over 600,000 medical gloves despite dire need!!
Footage inside a Hospital in Queens New York & the Refrigerated trailers!!
Also some odd footage of Non stop helicopters constantly going in circles all night it’s 3:19 am and it’s been going since 1:00am and heavy armed military on the streets!!
Footage inside a Hospital in Queens New York & the Refrigerated trailers!!
Also some odd footage of Non stop helicopters constantly going in circles all night it’s 3:19 am and it’s been going since 1:00am and heavy armed military on the streets!!
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