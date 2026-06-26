Famine, War & AI Demon Robots Go Rogue 6-23-26@2:26 PM Shared 6-26-26

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ of things coming swiftly upon our world.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST.

Luke 9:26 For whosoever shall be ashamed of me and of my words, of him shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he shall come in his own glory, and in his Father's, and of the holy angels.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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