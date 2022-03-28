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GRAPHIC - Inside MARIUPOL SCHOOL #25 BASEMENT UKRAINIAN AZOV BASE - Our forces found the Body of the Dead Woman, Tortured with a Swastika Painted in Her Blood on her Stomach. 032722
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153 views • March 28, 2022
GRAPHIC
The moment our forces found the body of the dead girl
In the basement of one of the Mariupol schools (No. 25), which was used as a stronghold of the Nazis, the body of a woman was found with signs of torture and a swastika painted on her stomach. Drawn in her own blood.
This is a fight between good and evil
Video from, Patrick Lancaster, independent journalist in the Donbass for 8 years. On Youtube, Patrick Lancaster:
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
The moment our forces found the body of the dead girl
In the basement of one of the Mariupol schools (No. 25), which was used as a stronghold of the Nazis, the body of a woman was found with signs of torture and a swastika painted on her stomach. Drawn in her own blood.
This is a fight between good and evil
Video from, Patrick Lancaster, independent journalist in the Donbass for 8 years. On Youtube, Patrick Lancaster:
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
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