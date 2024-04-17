Connie Akins' Life Story 🎙️ Interview with my mom!

In this very special podcast, I interview my mom, Connie Akins. We discuss her story, growing up in small-town America, living in a haunted house, faith, marriage, the sexual marketplace (yes, I talk with my mom about sex), parenting, my American life in Bulgaria, and why...

“The worst things that happen to you are the best things that happen to you”





2:06 Growing up in Durango, Colorado

8:20 Life in San Diego

9:34 Connie’s deepest secret

19:39 Getting married

26:12 Almost dying…

27:07 An influential book: "Hide or Seek" by Dr. James Dobson

34:14 The Husband Store - A metaphor for the sexual marketplace

39:19 Then baby Jonathan came along…

41:42 Living in a haunted house

52:26 Spiritual experiences

1:04:28 Having a child with cancer

1:11:48 Life in the land of roses… Bulgaria

1:24:47 Connie’s novel - Glasswell





