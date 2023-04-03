Russian Airborne Forces for the first time received Heavy Flamethrower Systems 'Solntsepek', Saratove direction.

Russian Airborne Forces for the first time received heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek" - Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
In the Saratov region, Russian paratroopers were given heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepek". The footage shows how paratroopers strike with 220-mm thermobaric unguided projectiles at the enemy, who is hiding in deep shelters.
