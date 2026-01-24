"THE K-VARIANT OF THE FLU VIRUS" IS ACTUALLY THE DAMAGE CAUSED TO THE ORGANISM BY ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION.





THERE IS NO NEW STRAIN, NO VIRUS, NOR ANYTHING BIOLOGICAL.





YOU CAN RUB IT IN THE FACES OF WHOMEVER YOU WANT. YOU ALREADY HAVE MORE THAN ENOUGH ARGUMENTS.





Ricardo Delgado, founder and director of La Quinta Columna.





💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.



