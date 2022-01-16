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Breaking into the Heart
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60 views • January 16, 2022
Breaking into the heart is a POV of what is happening currently in our world. Views and opinions expressed are those of the video creator through observations and research regarding subject matter. God gives us the authority to have discernment in all things. We ask for God's blessing and protection as we move through our paths journey. God bless those that read and share our talks.
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