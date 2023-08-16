Global Real Estate Implosion: Coming to USA

Aug 16, 2023 #economy #crisis #chinanews
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🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Imagine you wanted more money and success, but instead of providing any value to earn that money, you just kept taking out new credit cards, one after another, and maxing them out as fast as you could. How do you think that would end? Would you call that a playbook for success? Or failure?
This is exactly what is happening on a global scale!
Countries printing money as 'economic stimulus' are no different than a person drowning in debt. It’s not real growth. It's a complete illusion!
This level of irresponsible over-leveraging is a road to ruin in both cases. People go bankrupt...and countries collapse.
This is the failed playbook that both China and the US are operating on...the entire world in fact! This is why the Global Economic Reset is inevitable. And this is why gold in your possession is imperative.
I'll show you more signs that are becoming crystal clear, and why China's failing economy is an indicator of what is now on its way to the US
📖 CHAPTERS:
0:00 Breaking News on China
2:03 Producer Price Index
6:59 Chinese Home Sales
8:40 Lack of Consumption
13:58 Credit Market
17:10 Spot Gold Market
📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/globa...
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#economy #crisis #chinanews