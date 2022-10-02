Transcending the Light: Going Beyond the False-Light Trap. With Wayne Bush

Source: UnOrdinary Made Ordinary with Julie McVey: Jul 24, 2022 "Transcending the Light with Wayne Bush (Intro/Overview)"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrtDmYgNrXA

Wayne Bush is a researcher and creator of the website TrickedByTheLight.com which explores what happens at death. For over twenty years Wayne has explored the question of whether the white light reportedly experienced at death is the BEST option or whether there are entities harvesting energy from continual reincarnations on Earth. He studies a plethora of areas including near death experiences, out of body experiences, pre-birth memories, psychedelics, alien abductions, remote viewing, meditation, religion, mythology, ancient texts, language, the sun, the moon, the nature of light and even Hollywood movies and music as well as solutions to transcend this matrix.





To connect with Wayne Bush:

Website: https://www.trickedbythelight.com/

For your own research: https://nderf.org/





To connect with Julie McVey:

Email: [email protected]

Website (incl. books, IG, FB & TW): https://julieview.wixsite.com/website





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b