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La grande Silvana De Mari
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492 views • July 21, 2021
olo dei cervelli con l'Encefalopatia Spongiforme Bovina (morbo della mucca pazza) come quello di Parenzo, Lucarelli, Gallimberti e tutti gli altri potrebbero crederci. Ovviamente questi squallidi figuri sono testimonial del regime: funzionali alla dittatura!
Per cui faccio rispondere ad un medico, alla grande Silvana De Mari, anche perché non avrei saputo dirlo con siffatta "colorazione"...
Per cui faccio rispondere ad un medico, alla grande Silvana De Mari, anche perché non avrei saputo dirlo con siffatta "colorazione"...
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