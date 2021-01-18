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We Need to Talk About A.I (2020)
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30 views • January 18, 2021
11 | 1h 26min | Documentary, Sci-Fi | 18 May 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0007658158/
Storyline
Acclaimed filmmaker Leanne Pooley directs this insightful documentary examining the future of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on our world. As computers continue to evolve at an ever-greater speed, soon they will have the capacity to design and program themselves. Without the help of humans, the next generation of computers will create new and smarter A.I. at an exponential pace. What will these technological developments mean for the future of mankind? Written by GFC Films
User Reviews - A Must Watch Documentary
22 May 2020 | by elaineparkernz – See all my reviews
This is a fascinating look at an important subject. As a fan of 2001: A Space Odyssey I thought using Kubrick's film to frame this conversation was both relevant and entertaining. He warned us what might happen 60 years ago and this documentary explains why everything he said is still relevant. We do need to talk about it.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7658158/
New documentary examines the future of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on our world.
https://tbrnewsmedia.com/movie-review-we-need-to-talk-about-a-i/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/we-need-to-talk-about-ai
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0007658158/
Storyline
Acclaimed filmmaker Leanne Pooley directs this insightful documentary examining the future of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on our world. As computers continue to evolve at an ever-greater speed, soon they will have the capacity to design and program themselves. Without the help of humans, the next generation of computers will create new and smarter A.I. at an exponential pace. What will these technological developments mean for the future of mankind? Written by GFC Films
User Reviews - A Must Watch Documentary
22 May 2020 | by elaineparkernz – See all my reviews
This is a fascinating look at an important subject. As a fan of 2001: A Space Odyssey I thought using Kubrick's film to frame this conversation was both relevant and entertaining. He warned us what might happen 60 years ago and this documentary explains why everything he said is still relevant. We do need to talk about it.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7658158/
New documentary examines the future of artificial intelligence and the impact it will have on our world.
https://tbrnewsmedia.com/movie-review-we-need-to-talk-about-a-i/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/we-need-to-talk-about-ai
Keywords
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