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The Pandemic will Run For 10 years!! The WEF is attempting an Overthrow! Replacement migration is Genocide!
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131 views • June 03, 2022
1. Global research: pandemic planned for next 10 years! https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-plan-who-plans-to-have-10-years-of-pandemics-2020-2030-proof-that-the-pandemic-was-planned-with-a-purpose/5782105
2. Stop world control: links and data cited in the video. https://stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
3. Epoch times.: Unregulated Nanotechnology in Food! https://m.theepochtimes.com/nanotechnology-used-in-mrna-covid-vaccines-2000-food-items-goes-unlabeled_4493785.html
4. Ukraine Fake news busted! https://youtu.be/efCkJCF9EJQ
5. Repost. Replacement migration is Genocide. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
6. PBS news hour: Ukraine, and UK’s queens birthday! https://youtu.be/4pd_pEYEEkM
7. Really Graceful: infiltration in media: https://youtu.be/Swd0atfQ7DA
8. 8. Reiner Corona committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Repost.
Replacement migration is Genocide. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Stop world control: links and data cited in the video. https://stopworldcontrol.com/proof/
3. Epoch times.: Unregulated Nanotechnology in Food! https://m.theepochtimes.com/nanotechnology-used-in-mrna-covid-vaccines-2000-food-items-goes-unlabeled_4493785.html
4. Ukraine Fake news busted! https://youtu.be/efCkJCF9EJQ
5. Repost. Replacement migration is Genocide. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
6. PBS news hour: Ukraine, and UK’s queens birthday! https://youtu.be/4pd_pEYEEkM
7. Really Graceful: infiltration in media: https://youtu.be/Swd0atfQ7DA
8. 8. Reiner Corona committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Repost.
Replacement migration is Genocide. https://www.bitchute.com/video/pHCfo74Io6FB/
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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