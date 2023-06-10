Between the Earth and the Moon (Full Album)

In 2000 I launched my music career as a new age/instrumental recording artist through the payback for playback program on MP3.com. My debut album saw modest success and the track "The Chalice and the Blade" made it to #24 on their global new age charts, mostly thanks to the hype around the upcoming "Lord of the Rings" films.





Since then MP3.com has gone mainstream and in the shuffle through various distributors I finally decided on CD-BABY who now manage my first two albums through iTune, Spotify and several other streaming services.





This is a video album stream of that release I've put together using computer generated visuals using the "Milk Drop" plug in for the now retired Winamp media player. The audio has also been remastered and re-tuned to A432hz, which is not available elsewhere.



I hope you like what you hear.

Peace



